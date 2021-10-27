GMC rules out Dr Michael Watt legal challenge in fresh blow for former patients

A decision to allow the doctor at the centre of Northern Ireland’s largest ever patient recall to be removed from the medical register will not be challenged by his regulatory body.

The General Medical Council (GMC) has said it has “reluctantly concluded there is no realistic prospect” of a successful legal challenge against the decision to allow the voluntary erasure of Dr Michael Watt from the medical register.

It comes after the GMC took independent legal advice regarding the possibility of a judicial review of the decision by the Medical Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) earlier this month to approve an application by Dr Watt to be removed from the GMC register.

It is the latest blow for former patients of the neurologist who are fighting for answers about failings in their care.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, a spokeswoman from the GMC said: “We are extremely disappointed that the MPTS allowed Dr Watt’s application for voluntary erasure as we felt it was in the public interest for the allegations to be heard by the tribunal in an open and transparent way.

“We do not have our own powers to appeal against decisions by a MPTS to grant an application for voluntary erasure.

“Instead, we have carefully considered the possibility of challenging this decision through a judicial review.

“This has included taking additional external advice from specialist leading counsel.

“Having done this, we have reluctantly concluded that there is no realistic prospect that we could bring a successful challenge against this decision.

“To succeed in such a challenge, we would need to be able to demonstrate not only that this specific tribunal should have reached a different conclusion, but that no tribunal could reasonably have reached the same conclusion based on the evidence it had before it.

“That is a very high threshold and we are advised that it is not met in this case.

“We know this will be incredibly disappointing to the patients and their families and we have offered to meet with them to help them understand the decision.”

The spokeswoman said the GMC will continue to assist the Independent Neurology Inquiry.

It is understood the organisation has also written to former patients of Dr Watt to inform them of the decision and they have also offered a meeting to discuss the matter.

The MPTS is the body responsible for conducting hearings into the fitness to practise of doctors and makes independent decisions about cases referred by the GMC.

As a result of the decision to allow Dr Watt to be removed from the medical register, he will not have to respond to any accusations that his fitness to practise was impaired or face any professional sanctions.

A fitness to practise hearing would have been the forum where he would have been held accountable for alleged failings and concerns raised about the treatment he delivered to patients.

The Independent Neurology Inquiry will continue despite the MPTS decision but will examine any potential systemic failures and issues within neurology services in Northern Ireland, as opposed to the accusations faced by Dr Watt.

Earlier this year, the Belfast Health Trust board was told the trust has received 274 clinical medical negligence claims from former patients of the consultant neurologist.

The board heard that lawyers acting on behalf of the trust have been instructed to ensure the process is as straightforward as possible to minimise any further trauma to patients.