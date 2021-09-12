Goalposts smeared with excrement in Newtownabbey before young GAA players due on the pitch

The goalposts of a 3G pitch in Newtownabbey were smeared with excrement before it was due to be used by Wolfe Tones GAC.

SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland said the incident occurred on Sunday at the Valley 3G pitches.

She described the attack as “vile” and has contacted Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.

“This is a really vile attack on local facilities and the victims are young kids who just want to play football with their friends,” said Ms McClelland.

“I have heard concerns from local people about littering and waste at the Valley 3G pitches but this incident is deeply distressing.

“I can’t begin to understand the mentality of someone who would smear excrement on goalposts.

“There are very young children who take part in the training sessions that Wolfe Tones GAC run at the Valley. Who in their right mind thinks it’s ok to target children like this?

“I have contacted officials at Antrim and Newtownabbey Council to address this matter urgently.

“Everyone using our facilities, especially children and young people, should be able to do so feeling safe and secure.”

Sinn Fein’s North Belfast MP John Finucane also condemned the vandalism.

“There is absolutely no place for sectarianism anywhere in our society,” he said on Twitter.

“We all must ensure that our shared spaces can be used by everyone free from sectarian intimidation & harassment.

“Anyone with information about this incident should come forward & report it to the police.”

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.