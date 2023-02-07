Going green... What’s in store for Belfast’s bumper St Patrick’s Day celebrations

An extended parade, family fun and music promised over seven days

From traditional music and dance events to oral history sessions — Belfast City Council’s plans for St Patrick’s Day can be revealed.

Along with the main parade through the city centre, a range of other events and activities are planned over seven days from March 10.

Following the huge turnout at the parade last year — the first since the pandemic — a decision has been made to lengthen the route by around a third.

The proposed route for this year’s event begins at Belfast City Hall, along Chichester Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Donegall Place and returning to City Hall.

A briefing paper prepared for members of the council’s city growth and regeneration committee states the decision to lengthen the parade route will “assist in improving the visitor experience from a visibility perspective”.

“The parade will also incorporate the role of ‘punk’ music and the importance of this to Belfast, recreating parts of the ‘Good Vibrations’ film and stage show which will tour America later in 2023,” the paper adds.

On the evening of March 16 there will be a free, but ticketed, concert at Custom House Square.

The following day, musical and dance performances will take place in St George’s Market and the MayWe organisation will be holding oral history sessions at the 2 Royal Avenue community and cultural hub.

The acclaimed Irish traditional music and dance group Celtic Storm will also be performing.

Feile an Phobail will be running a series of Irish traditional music sessions from March 10 to 17 at more than 40 venues across the city, as well as a week-long series of events as part of Irish Seachtain na Gaeilge (Irish Language Week).

“Seachtain na Gaeilge is an international Irish language festival and one of the biggest celebrations of language and culture that takes place each year in Ireland and in many other countries,” council officials said.

“The week coincides with the dates of the Spring Festival, Feile an Earraigh, which is run by Feile an Phobail.

“To coincide and build on this synergy, Feile an Phobail are aiming to programme events in key city centre spaces that attract footfall and will be visible to the general public.”

Funding of £330,000 has been agreed, subject to committee approval, for the St Patrick’s Day events programme, including £100,000 going to Beat Carnival to deliver the parade, £50,000 to Feile for its music programme, and £80,000 to Duncairn for the St Patrick’s Eve concert.

“Building on the strong foundation of recent years, council agreed to develop an ambitious approach to St Patrick’s Day in the city,” the council briefing paper reads.

“This opportunity was designed to allow space for real innovation and experimentation and genuine co-design with the people of the city.

“Rather than commissioning an external consultant to review the event it was agreed to test a different approach by directly investing in the local sector through creative development awards that could then be progressed to a next stage commission for March 2022.

“As a result of this process, four organisations were awarded funding in 2022: Duncairn, Beat Carnival, Maywe and Feile,” the council paper added.