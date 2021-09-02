Golden girl Bethany Firth celebrated with pizza, reveals proud mum

Bethany Firth has celebrated her sixth Paralympic gold with pizza and junk food and will head away on holiday next week after coming out on top in the S14 100m backstroke final.

Her mother Lindsey and coach Nelson Lindsay both said they were “delighted” with Team GB athlete Bethany’s win for the third time in that particular race in three successive Games despite a challenging season for the swimmer.

When she returns home on Sunday it will be to add to her total of medals, having won nine Paralympic medals in all over the course of her career. She has retained the title she first won as a 16-year-old in London when she was representing Ireland.

Bethany (25), who has a learning disability, also took silver in the 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley as well as a gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay and will leave Japan having cemented her reputation as one of GB’s finest ever Para-swimmers.

Lindsey Firth said her daughter was single-minded before she left for the Games. “Anyone could have gotten that race but she was determined from the moment she left to get there and she did, she held the lead the whole way and it was her race the whole time.”

It’s despite concerns over Newtownwards champion Bethany’s prospects in Tokyo after a tough year with injuries. “She’s done remarkably well after the year she’s had with shoulder injuries and being so much out of the water. To come home with two golds and two silvers is amazing,” she said.

Bethany herself is “absolutely delighted, she thinks the medals are lovely. She’s had pizza which she’s not had for months if not years and she’s eaten some junk food and she’s loving it,” said Mrs Firth.

“She won’t be home til late on Sunday evening so we’ll go out for a meal on the Monday because I think she’ll come in absolutely shattered, but we can’t wait to see her.”

Nelson Lindsay said he’s pleased by Bethany’s success after her training was interrupted over the course of the year. “If you had asked me two months ago, I would have settled for any medal, any colour. Before she left I was optimistic but I didn’t think she’d have done as well as she did.”

Mr Lindsay said he’s spoken to the swimming superstar “every day”. “She wanted to win that one today especially. Things weren’t looking good about six weeks or so ago, she’d had a lot of injuries this year and we’d had to build up her training again and with Bethy, it involves building her skills as well as her fitness so we were trying to build those back up.”

But the swimmer’s determination meant she pulled through. “She’s very committed and a very conscientious trainer, you never have to ask her to do more, she always gives 100%. She’s had a difficult season and lost a lot of pool training time with injury and rehabilitation. That has affected her on her other strokes.”

Now it’s time to celebrate Bethany’s success. “I’ll see her when she gets back on Sunday. She’s going on holidays on Wednesday, which she’s earned,” he said.