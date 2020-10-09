Golden moment: glorious display of autumn leaves captured

Golden brown: People enjoy a walk in the university area of Belfast as the autumn colours cover the trees

As the nights draw in, the leaves - and the temperature - are beginning to fall as winter approaches.

As the trees respond to the shortening days by shutting down their production of chlorophyll - the chemical that makes leaves green - they begin to turn brown, giving us a glorious display of autumnal bronze and copper, before they finally fall, returning to the earth to fertilise next year's growth.

Photographer Peter Morrison perfectly captured the spirit of the season in this picture taken yesterday in a leafy avenue close to Belfast's Botanic Gardens.

Soon the trees will be bare, but for a few short weeks they will carpet the streets with gold.

If you're planning to be out and about today, sunshine and showers are in store, according to the UK Met Office.

The best of the day's sunshine will be in the east, forecasters said yesterday, with showers closing in as the autumn evening draws in.

The maximum temperature will be 13C.

For the weekend, there are to be a few more showers on Saturday, mercifully drying up quickly, with Sunday staying rain-free until late evening, when a band of rain will ease in from the west.

There are no weather warnings for Northern Ireland.