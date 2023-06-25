‘Golf ball sized’ hailstones hit Co Antrim as yellow weather warning comes to an end

A hail stone found in Finvoy in Co Antrim on Sunday (Photo: Donna Dempsey)

Huge hailstones alongside lightning forks have been spotted in Co Antrim as a previous yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Northern Ireland has come to an end.

Earlier today the Met Office said the weather warning would be in effect between 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, and will affect counties Antrim, Down and Armagh.

In photographs shared with the Belfast Telegraph, large hailstones nearly the size of golf balls have fallen in Finvoy near Ballymoney.

Video footage also shows the hail hitting off glass and window frames and comes as the Met Office also warned some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes was possible.

In a photograph shared on the social media website, fork lightening was spotted over east Belfast.

Despite the weather warning for Sunday, the rest of the week across Northern Ireland is looking relativity warm and bright – however rain is still expected.

According to the Met Office, Monday will be bright day with some sunny spells, though clouds will build to bring a scattered of heavy showers, possibly with the odd rumble of thunder.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 19 °C.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the weather group predicts cloudy weather with rain with some some sunshine and scattered showers.