Golf buggies recovered in woods following latest in spate of thefts in Derry

A spate of golf buggy thefts is continuing in Londonderry after one of its biggest clubs has been targeted again.

Two vehicles were stolen from City of Derry Golf Club in the early hours of Sunday morning before being recovered in nearby woodland.

Twigs and branches were placed over the green vehicle in an apparent attempt to hide it using camouflage.

No obvious attempt to hide the bright orange buggy seem to have been made by those responsible.

The incident comes just weeks after the club issued a warning on social media to alert other golf clubs that two of its Yamaha buggies were taken overnight on June 22/23.

“Thankfully, like all of our equipment/machinery the buggies were fitted with a GPS tracking device which means recovery is only a matter of time rather than if they are recovered,” the post stated at the time.

“The PSNI informed us that another local club had two buggies stolen last week.

“To make more clubs aware and maybe prevent them being targeted please share this post.

“If you have any information that will help speed up the recovery of our buggies please contact the PSNI at the Strand Road.”

Police are yet again appealing for information following the latest incident.

“Police in Derry/Londonderry are appealing for information regarding the theft of two vehicles from City of Derry golf club in the early hours of Sunday 17th July 2022,” they said on Facebook.

“The two vehicles were later located in Prehen Woods nearby.

“If you have any information that would assist police in their enquiries please contact 101 quoting reference 498-17/07/22.”