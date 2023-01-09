‘Good character tells us nothing about consent’: Re-traumatising character references in rape trials should be consigned to the past, says MLA

A support group is demanding an end to the inclusion of ‘good character’ references in rape trials

Rape Crisis NI has said 'good character' references can be 're-traumatising' for victims

There are calls to stop the use of ‘good character’ references during rape trials in Northern Ireland.

SDLP justice spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin has backed an online petition launched by Rape Crisis Northern Ireland (RCNI) demanding an end to the practice.

“It’s welcome that our public discourse is increasingly focused on the way we deal with sexual crimes in our justice system,” said Ms McLaughlin.

“In my view, good character references in rape trials should be a thing of the past and no longer have a place in our courts.

“We need a justice system with victims firmly at its centre and these character references can often be re-traumatising for those individuals who have come forward to report these heinous crimes.

“I believe that our Justice Department should be implementing the spirit of the recommendations of the Gillen Review in full, which includes dealing with the myths around rape which are still far too prevalent in our society.”

The Gillen Review, a report published in May 2019 into the law and procedures in serious sexual offences in Northern Ireland, made over 250 recommendations.

In a statement accompanying the online petition, RCNI said continuing to include good character references marked a “huge omission” from the review’s recommendations.

“One of the key recommendations at Point 4 stresses the need for measures to be introduced at the outset of the trial to combat rape myths,” the RCNI stated.

"Allowing good character references during rape trials is re-traumatising and unnecessary in proving someone is not a rapist.

“Good character tells us nothing about whether someone had consent, or had reasonable belief they had consent. Sexual assault, is when a sexual act takes place in the absence of consent; not the absence of good character.

“The continuation of this evidence by the judiciary perpetuates the harmful and dangerous rape myth that if someone has a 'good character' this may be considered as evidence they have not committed the act of rape.”

The Department of Justice (DoJ) said it would be ‘inappropriate to comment’ on the findings of the independent Gillen Review and that the Office of the Lady Chief Justice (OLCJ) was responsible for judicial training.

“Judicial training is the responsibility of the Judicial Studies Board which seeks to provide information and training to judges in a way which preserves judicial independence and promotes confidence in the justice system,” said a DoJ spokesperson.

The OLCJ confirmed training ‘covering all aspects of dealing with serious sexual offences cases’ took place on the week beginning December 19 2022.

While welcoming the training, RCNI demanded protection for survivors and victims and said the removal of good character references was an important move to dispel the “dangerous myths” sometimes prevalent in rape trials.

“We call for immediate action from the Assembly to ensure victims and survivors of sexual trauma are protected during the court process, but also to dispel harmful rape myths throughout our society that good character means someone is not capable of rape,” they said.

“We call for the immediate end of good character references during sexual assault trials, which will contribute to a shift in misconceptions and myths around rape and sexual assault that are prevalent throughout NI.

"More importantly, it will have a deep, meaningful impact for victims at the centre.”

The online petition has been signed over 1,900 times.