Good egg: Fermanagh woman Diana's rescue hens rule the roost

Hen party: Diana McChesney drives off with some of the 870 hens she rescued from slaughter

Rescuing hundreds of chickens that were due to be slaughtered is no yolk - but Fermanagh woman Diana McChesney knew exactly what she was doing when she helped with a special animal rescue recently.

The scale of the task might leave some people in a 'fowl' mood, but the Lisbellaw woman and her human helpers were only too happy to help.

With a well thought out plan on how to move the birds, they certainly weren't winging it with any bird-brained idea, as they moved the hens from their former factory home to a temporary base in the village, before they are all rehoused at new homes free to roam.

While John Doonan's experience of driving hens about in his party bus doesn't usually involve the feathered, clucking variety, he was delighted to help.

Diana rescued hundreds of hens from slaughter with the help of the party bus driver and a local farmer with a cattle trailer.

She refers to her rescue mission as 'Operation Pecker' after she acted to rescue hens which were due to slaughtered yesterday as they were formally housed in a factory as battery hens.

Diana estimates that around 870 hens were rescued as part of Operation Pecker.

The hens were 72-weeks-old and will now see grass for the first time as they have never been able to roam outside their cages.

The rescue mission took place over two days with the hens moved in cattle trailers and on buses.

Diana adopted six hens at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown and was moved to rescue more after hearing of their fate.

The keen environmentalist is the founder of Fermanagh Freecycle and her hens have taken over her life as they roam freely around her home.

She was recently involved in another rescue mission around Lisbellaw after one of her hens went missing for 10 hours, although it later turned up unscathed.

She said: "They are into everything and some are very nosy hens."