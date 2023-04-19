Good Friday Agreement conference: Joe Kennedy III vows to help ensure ‘growth and prosperity’ across NI

Joe Kennedy III said American companies considering investing in the region want certainty for the future (Brian Lawless/PA) — © Brian Lawless

US Envoy Joe Kennedy III has said “it is our collective task to ensure that the benefits of prosperity and growth touch every single soul” throughout Northern Ireland.

Mr Kennedy was speaking on the final day of a major three-day conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

"Yet that is also our collective task ahead. From my backyard to yours. To ensure that the benefits of prosperity and growth touch every single soul across this great place,” he said.

"From the city centre, past the Falls and the Shankill, to the River Foyle, and through every corner of Co Down. To be deliberate, to be intentional, to be impactful.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to deliver the closing address to the event at Queen's University Belfas, which has seen political leaders fly in from across the world, including former US president Bill Clinton, ex-prime minister Tony Blair, former Irish premier Bertie Ahern and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic.

The final day will see Mr Sunak vow to "give everything" to deliver the vision of sustained economic growth and tackle the problems of a divided society in Northern Ireland.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will also address the conference on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak is to be joined by two of his recent predecessors - Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - at a gala dinner later, attended by political leaders, international dignitaries and leading charities.

Follow our live coverage here: