Good Friday Agreement: Five things that changed Northern Ireland

Under the GFA, citizens here can hold both British and Irish citizenship, and therefore two passports

The landmark Good Friday Agreement brought about scores of changes that forever changed Northern Ireland. Here's a run down of some of the most significant.

Dual citizenship

Prior to the Good Friday Agreement, people in Northern Ireland were automatically considered British citizens from birth, as NI is part of the UK. This is due to the British Nationality Act 1981.

The GFA changed this as it contained a commitment - known as 'birthright protection' - by the British and Irish governments to allow the people of Northern Ireland to identify and be accepted as Irish, British or both, and a right hold both British and Irish citizenship.

This also means that people from Northern Ireland can hold both British and Irish passports.

Policing Reform

The GFA transformed policing in Northern Ireland. From the agreement the Independent Commission on Policing for Northern Ireland was established in order to recommend reforms to the Royal Ulster Constabulary, with the aim of both communities accepting the new organisation as legitimate and so Catholics would be encouraged to join.

As a result, the RUC was renamed the Police Service of Northern Ireland, 50;50 recruitment goals for Protestants and Catholics were set, and a range of oversight bodies were set up, such as the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

Self-determination

One of the core changes the historic peace accord brought about was enshrining, under law, the principle of self-determination. This recognises the legitimacy of the choice of the people of Northern Ireland to either remain part of the United Kingdom, or become part of a united Ireland, if a majority of the people so wish.

This required changes to parts of the Irish Constitution which laid claim to the entire island of Ireland, and to British legislation through the Northern Ireland Act 1998 and the repealing of the Government of Ireland Act 1920, which partitioned the island of Ireland.

Human Rights

Up until the signing of the agreement, the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) had not been legislated for either in the Republic of Ireland or the UK.

The GFA placed a strong emphasis on human rights and subsequently saw both the Republic and UK incorporating the ECHR into national law. These changes meant that if anyone in Northern Ireland feels their rights haver been violated under the terms of the convention by a state party, they can take the case to the European Court of Human Rights.

It also saw the establishment of human rights bodies, such as the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

Demilitarisation

In terms of day-to-day living, one of the biggest 'aesthetic' changes to Northern Ireland following the signing of the peace accord was demilitarisation.

The Good Friday Agreement saw the UK Government committed to reducing the number and role of the armed forces deployed here, in addition to the removal of security installations - such as army watchtowers - and emergency powers.

At the time of the signing of the agreement there were an estimated 17,200 troops deployed in Northern Ireland. Today that figures sits at around 1,700.