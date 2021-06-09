 Good news as NI reports no virus patients in ICU

Northern Ireland has recorded its first day without a critically ill Covid-19 patient since last August.

In the latest positive sign that the measured relaxation of lockdown restrictions, vaccination programme and the contact tracing service are keeping the virus under control, official figures released yesterday showed there were no Covid-19 patients in any intensive care unit in Northern Ireland.

No deaths were recorded yesterday and there was only one active care home outbreak, while 34 people over the age of 60 have been diagnosed with Covid-19 over the previous seven days.

It comes as efforts continue to try and stop a surge of the Delta variant in Co Down.

More cases linked to Kilkeel High School were confirmed yesterday and a mobile testing unit remains at the school today to offer asymptomatic testing to pupils and staff.

It emerged yesterday that the isolation period for people arriving into Northern Ireland from amber countries may be cut by half under a Test to Release scheme.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said the Executive is due to consider the scheme when it meets tomorrow.

The scheme is already in place in England and allows people who have travelled through amber countries in the previous 10 days to pay for a private Covid-19 test.

The test is carried out at day five of quarantine and isolation can end as soon as a person receives a negative result.

However, they still have to take a compulsory test on day eight.

It is thought Prince Harry made use of the Test to Release scheme when he returned from the US to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April.

The Duke of Sussex, who currently lives in California, did not have enough time to complete the 10-day isolation period after arriving into the UK prior to the funeral.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Ulster on Tuesday morning, Ms Hargey was asked about the rules currently in place for people arriving into Northern Ireland.

She said regulations and advice relating to travel are “under constant review and consideration”.

The Sinn Fein minister continued: “I think we need to look at it on the basis of the medical evidence…we do have our pathway out of restrictions and that includes international travel.”