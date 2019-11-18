Good Samaritan's face slashed in Banbridge attack

The man was attacked with a knife in Scarva Street

A man was attacked with a Stanley knife after coming to the aid of a man lying on the ground in Banbridge.

The incident happened on Scarva Street of the town between 2am and 3am on Sunday.

It is believed the victim was attacked by two to three men when going to the assistance of another man, who was lying on the ground.

The victim was grabbed, when bending down, and attacked with a knife. He sustained a "significant" cut, across and just under his jawline, which may have been caused by a Stanley knife, police said.

The man attended hospital and received stitches to his injury. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

Constable Scott said: “This was a totally reckless and brutal attack, which could have had devastating consequences. The man, understandably, remains badly shaken from this disturbing ordeal.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or who happened to be in the area around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1546 of 17/11/19.”