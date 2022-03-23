Gorse fires on three mountains in Mournes as public told to avoid area

A fire rages through the Mourne Mountain on March 22nd, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

There are three gorse fires on the Mourne mountains on Wednesday morning, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

In an update, a spokesperson said crews were still in attendance at the fires, after outbreaks on Tuesday evening.

They added: “We request that the public avoid this area.”

The latest blaze follows several other incidents this week with fires in the Mournes and in the Cavehill and Black Mountain areas of Belfast.

Mark Smyth is the national wildfire lead and Group Commander with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

He said one fire was around 40 acres at Spelga Dam with the other around the Cock and Hen Mountains that had an approximate two mile fire front.

Two appliances on the ground are keeping a watching brief on the flames, but there is not thought to be any risk to life or property.

"We are very aware of the damage it can do to wildlife and the environment, so we have a presence there to keep an eye out,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"It’s not our presence to put firefighters up there in the dark for safety reasons, but we’ll have a watching brief until first light.

"The plan is to send six appliances there around 7am which is our best opportunity to put out a gorse fire, with the dew of the morning.

"We won’t know that until the morning when we know how much it has spread.”

Following on from the multiple reports of fire in just two days, Mr Smyth said the weather conditions were allowing flames to spread quickly.

“It’s earlier than the normal season of gorse fires, but with the winds and lack of rain the factors are adding up to give us concerns over the coming week or so.”

With two gorse fires this week already classified as deliberate – one in Cavehill on Monday evening and another near Rathfriland on Tuesday morning – Mr Smyth said it was a concerning time.

"In Northern Ireland we have very few natural fires, if any. So most fires are deliberate in that somebody has lit the fire somewhere, whether accidental or malicious.

"It’s the malicious ones that concern us the most, my message to these folks is that we will always turn up to protect our community.

"But, what this does is take our appliances and firefighters away to outside fires, when we need them for a more rapid response in towns.

"It’s destroying wildlife and the environment, it’s terrible. My message is please stop lighting any fires in the countryside, please have barbeques in designated areas and take any disposable ones home with you.

"For any camp fires, I would suggest not having them in these conditions. But if you do have them in a very controlled way.