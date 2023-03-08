Government considering appointment to help paramilitary groups transition

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he had had discussions with the Irish Government around the subject of paramilitary transition (Brian Lawless/PA) — © Brian Lawless

The Government is giving “serious consideration” to appointing an independent person who would help paramilitary groups which want to transition away from violence, a Westminster committee has heard.

The recommendation was first made in a report of the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC), which monitors paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland.

During an appearance before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris was asked by Alliance MP Stephen Farry about the IRC recommendation.

Mr Farry said: “What is the Government’s view on what group transition should look like?”

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I have had conversations with the IRC, they have done a huge amount of work in this space.

“Their idea of having the appointment of an independent person, or people, to carry out exploratory engagement on the issue of group transition is an interesting idea and one that I have taken seriously.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary said he had also discussed the concept with the Irish Government.

He said: “There seems to be a view that in trying to get group transition in the past it has fallen down at different hurdles.

“Maybe having someone who is almost like the the halfway house in the communication process to help guide and bring people who do want to go on this journey, to help them through it.

“It would be very difficult for them to come to government or the police service and say this.

“So, having someone independent, there is value in it and I am seriously looking at that recommendation.”