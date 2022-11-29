Government looking at ways NI public can use £600 energy payment for other costs

The UK Government is exploring ways for Northern Ireland consumers to spend a £600 energy support payment on things other than electricity.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where people are yet to receive the energy support payments.

Initially, that was to be a £400 payment for every household with another £100 going to those who use oil.

After claims of inequality, the government increased the oil payment to £200 and will provide it to every household in NI.

The payment is due to go to all households as a credit to their electricity account.

However, the Energy Minister Graham Stuart today said there was "no point" having an electricity credit which doesn’t help with other costs.

Work on the scheme is now focusing on how people can "cash out" some or all of the credit, it is understood.

The additional work means it is increasingly likely that the payment will not be made until after Christmas.

Cashing out should be relatively straightforward for people who pay quarterly or by monthly direct debit.

They could simply get their supplier to make a bank transfer.

However, it will be more of a challenge for the 375,000 households using pre-payment meters.

Mr Stuart told the House of Commons that the issue of cashing out was "the sticking point" which is being worked on.

It is understood that some form of voucher is one idea that has been floated but no final decisions have been made.

The Energy Bill Support Scheme was first announced by the government back in May.

In England, Scotland and Wales energy bills will be cut by £400.

This will be applied over six months, with a reduction of £66 in October and November, and £67 every month between December and March 2023.

Northern Ireland has a different energy market and delivery of a scheme has been complicated by the lack of an executive.