Government should ‘come clean’ with DUP over ‘undeliverable’ trading promises, says ex-civil servant

A former senior Stormont civil servant has said the Government needs to be honest with the DUP to end the political deadlock.

Andrew McCormick, former director general of international relations in the Executive Office and ex-permanent secretary at the Department for the Economy, insists the Government should “come clean” with the DUP by making it clear it cannot deliver “unfettered access” for goods moving between GB and Northern Ireland.

Writing in UK in a Changing Europe, he said that since February, NI has been stuck in limbo with “the DUP asking for something the Government cannot deliver, and the Government appearing to promise to meet their concerns, despite knowing they cannot”.

Mr McCormick said: “The Northern Ireland Office has allowed this stalemate to continue, despite the real world consequences: no Executive, deteriorating public services and worsening public finances, all shaking trust in the governing institutions.

“The DUP claim, as restated by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at Northern Ireland Questions on June 21 and at the NI Affairs Committee on June 28, they were promised that Northern Ireland’s ability to trade within the internal market of the United Kingdom would be protected in legislation.

“He also restated the importance of Article 6 of the Acts of Union (1800), which guaranteed the ‘same privileges’ in relation to trade for the people of Ireland as for Great Britain. The Supreme Court has found that the Protocol (and hence the Windsor Framework) amended these provisions.

“Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris responded with an extraordinary promise — that he hopes to bring forward legislation ‘that does exactly what [the DUP] needs it to do’ for the DUP to re-enter the Executive.”

He added: “There is history here. In the New Decade, New Approach agreement in January 2020, which was critical to re-establishment of the Executive after its last collapse, legislation was indeed promised on Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

“But there was a clear distinction between the promise on goods moving from NI to GB and what was possible for goods moving in the other direction.

“The promise of ‘unfettered access’ for goods moving from NI to GB has been explicit since the Joint Report agreed between the UK and EU under Theresa May in December 2017. The promise was repeated in the Protocol in October 2019 and the Internal Market Act 2020 converted the promise in New Decade, New Approach into legislation. While it is relatively easy for UK governments to guarantee unfettered access to the GB market for NI goods, the reverse is not true.

“The stumbling block from the start of Brexit has been that there is no real world model or option that provides both for the UK to leave the EU single market, and for completely unfettered access for goods moving from GB to NI.

“New Decade, New Approach emphasised Northern Ireland’s place in the UK’s internal market, but conspicuously did not promise ‘unfettered access’ for goods moving from GB to NI.

“On the contrary, it explicitly confirmed that the Protocol would apply and it should have been very clear that ruled out GB-NI ‘unfettered access’. The Internal Market Act did nothing to alter the Withdrawal Agreement.”

He said the Government “appears reluctant” to point out to the DUP that the Internal Market Act did fulfil the promise in New Decade, New Approach, and that it cannot go further without re-opening the issue with the EU.

He concluded: “Tantalising the DUP with promises the Government knows it cannot fulfil allows them to avoid confronting the reality that the Windsor Framework is now the settled will of the UK Parliament.

“Some are still indulging in ideas, like mutual enforcement, that the EU has made clear repeatedly it will not countenance.

“The UK Government needs to come clean with the DUP, make clear it has fulfilled its January 2020 promise and nothing more is feasible.

“And once they have stopped being strung along by promises they should know are undeliverable, the DUP must decide whether it will allow NI to have its government back.”