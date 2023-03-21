Government stands by the Windsor pact as DUP vow to vote against it

Framework won’t be renegotiated insists No 10 as Donaldson digs in over the Stormont Brake

The Government has insisted it won’t be renegotiating the Windsor Framework after the DUP vowed to vote against it in Parliament.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said DUP officers had unanimously agreed to vote against the Stormont Brake in the House of Commons tomorrow.

Although the brake is only one part of the deal — a mechanism designed to give MLAs a greater say on how EU laws are applied in Northern Ireland — the vote is being seen as an indication of support for the overall agreement.

Mr Donaldson said yesterday: “Our party officers, the only decision-making mechanism in our party on these matters, met this morning and unanimously agreed that in the context of our ongoing concerns and the need to see further progress secured whilst continuing to seek clarification, change and re-working that our Members of Parliament would vote against the draft statutory instrument on Wednesday.

“It is our party view that there remain key areas of concern which require further clarification, re-working and change as well as seeing further legal text.

“There is no doubt it is vital that the Northern Ireland Assembly must have at its disposal democratic mechanisms that are effective in law and which underscore the role of the locally elected representatives of the people of Northern Ireland to determine whether amended or new laws are implemented.

“Notwithstanding the issues and conditions which have to be met to make the brake work, it remains the case that the ‘brake’ is not designed for, and therefore cannot apply, to the EU law which is already in place and for which no consent has been given for its application.

“Whilst representing real progress the ‘brake’ does not deal with the fundamental issue which is the imposition of EU law by the protocol.”

Downing Street said ministers stood ready to have further consultations with the DUP ahead of tomorrow’s vote.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We remain confident that this is the best deal for Northern Ireland.

“Of course we wanted to give the DUP and other parties as much time as possible to consider the deal and come to a view.

“Equally we need to provide certainty to the people and businesses of Northern Ireland which is why we have started the process of votes. The DUP are important partners in this.

“We want to answer any further questions they have and provide any necessary reassurance and we stand ready to do that.”

With the vote likely to pass, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has already announced that he will meet the EU’s Maros Sefcovic in London on Friday to formally adopt the Windsor pact at a meeting of the joint committee on the Withdrawal Agreement.

Meanwhile, Alliance has said it has concerns over the ‘Stormont Brake’, although the party is likely to back it in the Commons.

North Down MP Stephen Farry said the Windsor Framework deal brokered by the UK and European Union was “pragmatic and realistic”.

Alliance had expressed reservations about the use of the Assembly’s petition of concern to trigger the so-called Stormont Brake.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry — © PA

It would allow a minority of Assembly members at Stormont to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland — a move that could see the UK Government veto their introduction in the region. It’s understood Alliance will finalise a decision today.

Mr Farry said DUP MPs should keep in mind the reaction of business leaders in Northern Ireland to the Windsor Framework when voting.“Alliance broadly welcomes the Windsor Framework as a pragmatic and realistic way forward for Northern Ireland. It also represents a softer landing than the original protocol,” he said.

“It is incumbent on all to listen to the wider community, particularly those voices from business, and back the deal. However, concerns remain over the Stormont Brake and we will discuss this aspect further as part of the wider package.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said the DUP need to go even further in “repudiating Windsor Whitewash”.

“In welcoming the DUP decision to vote against the limited statutory instrument debate, it is imperative that unionism stands firm and makes it abundantly clear that the Windsor Framework is incapable of restoring UK sovereignty over NI and expunging EU colonial control,” he said. “It is here that the DUP statement falls short by failing to declare that there are no circumstances whereby Stormont can be restored so long as implementation of the Irish Sea border and foreign law is its price.”

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane called for the immediate restoration of the Executive and said economic opportunities needed to be seized.

“The negotiation between the EU and the British government has concluded. It’s now time to move forward,” said the North Belfast MP.

“We need the Assembly and Executive restored and parties working together to tackle the problems in our health service and deliver for workers, families and businesses.

“Ten months ago, the people voted in an democratic Assembly election, yet no power-sharing coalition government has yet been formed. The democratic outcome of that election must be respected.

“The onus is now on the British and Irish governments, the Stormont parties, not least the DUP, to get back to business and form a government which will support families and workers.

“The Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee formally meets in London on March 24 to adopt the deal into EU law, and as we move to implementation stage it is imperative that the Good Friday Agreement institutions are fully restored.”