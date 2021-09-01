Government treats animals better than refugees: councillor

An advocate for migrants’ rights has questioned if the Government values the rights of animals over those of Afghan people and ethnic minorities.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr, the founder of North West Migrants Forum and an SDLP councillor, was speaking after a decision to evacuate more than 150 dogs and cats ahead of Afghan citizens.

Former Royal Marine Paul ‘Pen’ Farthing arrived in the UK on a private charter flight on Sunday with scores of animals from his rescue shelter in Kabul.

Mr Farthing said he had spent weeks campaigning to get his employees and animals out. However, 68 staff, mostly young women, remained in Kabul.

He thanked the Home Office, Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for its support.

But Ms Seenoi-Barr said that while she is an “animal lover”, she recognises that recent weeks had been a difficult time.

“We hear about the failures to evacuate Afghan civilians who worked with the British Army and British organisations,” she added.

“Hundreds of people who were the responsibility of the British government have been left behind.

“This is even more shocking when juxtaposed with the evacuation of 170 animals at such a critical time.

“The manpower and coordination required undoubtedly took vital time away from evacuation of civilians.

“The 68 staff who worked with these animals were all left behind.

“This begs the question, does the British Government and, indeed, sections of the British public value some humans as lesser value than animals?”

The Derry City and Strabane District councillor has been part of a campaign calling for recognition of discrimination, primarily against non-Europeans, in the Common Travel Area when it comes to freedom of movement.

She cited the Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots’ championing of a Common Travel Area for pets within the UK. Mr Poots has urged Westminster and the EU to adopt a “pragmatic and sensible approach”, which retains pet welfare at its heart.

Ms Seenoi-Barr said: “It’s long been documented how people from ethnic minority backgrounds are likely to be stopped and questioned at the border, even when they are citizens.

“This week, freedom of movement across the border was finally championed by one of our leading politicians.

“Unfortunately, his campaign only covered animals.”

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office would not confirm how many animals had been evacuated from Afghanistan but said the UK had evacuated more than 15,000 people, including 4,600 British nationals. Around 500 British nationals followed its advice in April and left by commercial means.

The situation is “very fluid” and numbers are changing all the time, therefore “it is hard” for the department to provide an exact figure on how many are left.

The spokesperson added: “The UK and international partners are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan.

“We have been clear that the Taliban must allow safe passage for those who want to leave.”

The DUP was contacted for comment on behalf of Mr Poots.