Government will be 'haunted' by failures over Libya compensation report

Libyan Semtex was used in the 1987 IRA bombing of Enniskillen (PA).

Victims of Libyan sponsored IRA terrorism have said the government will be “haunted” for years over their failure to help them secure compensation.

Appearing before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, several witnesses spoke frankly of the injuries and bereavement they suffered as result of weapons supplied to the IRA by the Gaddafi regime.

They also put on record their disgust at a recent decision not to publish or act on a report by William Shawcross, which examined if victims could be compensated using frozen Libyan funds in the UK.

Phyllis Carrothers lost her husband Douglas, an RUC reservist, to an IRA car bomb in 1991.

She spoke of how at the age of 34 she was left to raise three children alone with limited financial support.

“At times it was a real struggle but we got through many ups and downs along the way. Our lives will never be the same but this continued delayed justice is denying us the justice and, to an extent, the security that we deserve," she said.

“My husband was murdered simply because he wore a uniform simply to serve and protect his country and the community in which he lived.

“Ultimately he paid the supreme sacrifice of his life."

Mrs Carrothers said the apparent dismissal from the government had been difficult to accept.

“I was left a widow at the age of 34 with three children to bring up...being put through this mill time and time again, hopes raised and hopes dashed...we want to be treated with respect.

“It’s just a heavy burden to bear and we’re not getting any younger. I’m feeling the loss more keenly than ever.

“My three children have all been through university, married and had their own children….a credit to their dad.

“But I feel the loss more keenly because I’ve no companion and the stability that my marriage would have brought.”

Billy O’Flaherty recalled the moment he received life-changing injuries as a young RUC officer when a car bomb caused an armoured police vehicle he was travelling in to flip on its roof in 1989.

“There was a car in a layby packed full of (Semtex)...the bomb was detonated. If you can imagine it blew an armoured car up into the air...and the car landed on what was left of its roof," he said.

“It was as if it had been put through a shredder. I was put through the air onto the beach.”

He lost his left arm above the elbow and his right leg below the knee, as well as suffering burns and sight loss.

Two of his RUC colleagues were trapped inside the vehicle, and said it was only the first aid provided by local people that had saved their lives at the time.

Mr O'Flaherty said it was only the support from his Chief Constable at the time that allowed to him to continue his police career and support his family, with limited compensation available at the time.

Jonathan Ganesh, from the Docklands Victims Association, was seriously injured in the London Docklands bombing of 1996.

A law student and aspiring amateur boxer at the time, his injuries and trauma stopped him pursuing both ambitions.

Mr Ganesh spoke of the deep hurt the recent government announcement had caused, coming as a serious blow after 15 years of campaigning for victims.

Asked why those affected by the Libyan sponsored terrorism could not instead apply to the new Stormont pension scheme for Troubles victims, he told the committee there was a profound moral obligation on the government to hold Libya to account for their actions.

“I think that would be totally inappropriate. The whole point of our campaign would be that we would hold Gaddafi to account.

“We did not want money from the UK taxpayer, we were adamant...that Gaddafi paid the French, Germans and Americans," he said.

“The moral principle is holding Gaddafi to account and his regime. If this is not done it will leave a terrible legacy and tarnish the UK’s image completely.

“That’s the whole point, you want to dissuade a future dictator who wants to arm a terrorist group that you will be held to account.”

He added: “Morally, it’s the right thing to do, to say to somebody who armed a terrorist group, who supplied tremendous weaponry and training to think they could walk away scot free and think it’s down to the UK taxpayer.”

Committee chair Simon Hoare commented: “That’s a very powerful point to make, it certainly resonates with me.

“It’s the wider message, that it sends out to regimes that might at some point seek to replicate how Gaddafi operated and conducted himself on the international stage.”

Aileen Quinton, a former senior civil servant who lost her mother Alberta in the 1987 Enniskillen bombing, said she had low expectations of the government announcement but was "horrified" by the decision not to publish the findings and felt the government's "contempt was becoming more thinly veiled".