Government workers set to make less than living wage, says union leader

NIPSA General Secretary Carmel Gates pictured with other union representatives at a NIPSA protest at Erskine House in Belfast.

Some Government employees will soon be earning less than the living wage, according to the leader of Northern Ireland’s biggest union.

Members of NIPSA held a protest on Wednesday calling on Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to increase public sector workers’ pay.

NIPSA represents public servants in Northern Ireland including civil servants, health workers and workers in the Housing Executive.

The protest at Erskine House, which coincided with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget, was also attended by members of other unions including Unison, GMB, Unite, and the PCS.

Carmel Gates is the General Secretary of NIPSA, Northern Ireland’s biggest union.

NIPSA general secretary Carmel Gates said: “The message to the Secretary of State is we need more money, we need a bigger budget, services here are dying on their feet, workers are going to food banks.

“Some of our members, come the first of April, will not be earning the living wage. These are Government employees making less than the living wage.”

The Conservative Government is not prioritising workers and have the ability to increase public sector funding but are diverting funds elsewhere, according to Ms Gates.

Sign at a NIPSA protest at Erskine House in Belfast.

“We’ve seen year on year pay cuts, our workers are suffering from the cost of living and yet the Tories keep telling us there’s no money,” she said.

“They tell us there’s no money, yet there’s money for wars, there’s money for failed PPE contracts, there’s money to bail out Silicon Valley Bank, yet they tell us there’s nothing.

“It’s not an economic imperative, they’re making a political choice because they don’t care about workers.”

Ms Gates addressed the idea that pay rises should come from within existing public secretary budgets.

“The public sector is on its knees. It’s literally on its knees. There’s not enough staff to do the jobs, there’s not enough staff to get things open,” she said.

Gayle Matthews said union members were struggling.

“The Tories are fiscally irresponsible, they’re allowing services to suffer, people are dying in hospitals because there aren’t enough hospital beds. So they’re telling us to take pay rises out of services? It’s just nonsense.”

Gayle Matthews, Irish regional secretary of the PCS union, said: “We are on strike today with 133,000 other workers across the UK civil service and other departments.

“Ideally we would get the pay offer we’ve asked for which would be 10% or around inflation, because our members are really struggling.”

Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit MLA, also attended the protest at Erskine House.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll says the Conservative Government has failed public sector workers in Northern Ireland.

“People have had enough, they’re striking back,” he said.

“The Tory strategy for everywhere but especially the North has been disastrous and we’re fully supportive of and standing by working class people, taking strike action, calling protests and doing everything they can to defy and resist what the Tories have done.”

The Northern Ireland Office has been approached to comment.