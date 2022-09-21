‘Government working on how to deliver energy payment to NI’, says Secretary of State

Northern Ireland’s market has its own regulator and does not have the energy price cap system that operates in the rest of the UK

The Government is working to find a good solution to the “specific problem” of delivering UK-wide energy support payments to consumers in Northern Ireland, the Secretary of State has said.

Chris Heaton-Harris said he was aware that the energy market here is significantly different to the one in Great Britain.

Today, the Government is expected to outline further details on how state-funded mitigations against soaring energy bills will be applied in Northern Ireland.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Liz Truss tabled plans for an “energy price guarantee”, with a pledge to cap average household bills at £2,500 for the next two years. At the time, the Government acknowledged a different approach would be required in Northern Ireland but did not outline any details, other than a pledge that a “similar” level of support will be offered to people here.

Northern Ireland’s market has its own regulator and does not have the energy price cap system that operates in the rest of the UK. A higher percentage of householders in the region rely on home heating oil than fellow consumers in GB.

Mr Heaton Harris said: “I know there is a specific market identity in Northern Ireland.

“On my first day, I’d only been in the job less than 12 hours, we had questions to me on the floor of the House and lots of people made the point that 68% of people here in Northern Ireland use heating oil for their primary source of heat. So, we have a specific market and a specific problem and I’ve been working across government to try and find a good solution that works.”

Mr Heaton-Harris highlighted that some support payments have already be paid to eligible recipients here. On Tuesday, £150 was set to be paid out to some welfare claimants and pensioners.