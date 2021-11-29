Government’s Troubles amnesty plan ‘dangerous and morally corrupt’, says Lord Peter Hain

The former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Lord Peter Hain, has described the UK Government’s Troubles amnesty plan as “legally dubious, constitutionally dangerous and morally corrupt”.

The plan put forward by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis would see an end to all Troubles-related criminal investigations, prosecutions, inquests and civil actions.

Boris Johnson’s government intends to bring forward legislation in December, despite united opposition from political parties and victims’ groups in Northern Ireland.

Lord Hain, who served as Secretary of State from 2005 to 2007, raised the proposed amnesty in the House of Lords on Monday.

He described the command paper as one of the most shocking documents he had come across in his 50-year career.

“It proposes what is in effect a blanket amnesty which would include those who carried out some of the most unspeakable atrocities imaginable during what is still euphemistically called the Troubles,” stated Lord Hain.

“It would say to traumatised and still grieving victims, ‘What happened to your loved one is no longer of any interest to the state’ and it says to perpetrators, ‘What you did to those victims is no longer of any interest to the state’.

“And this from a government which purports to uphold the rule of law.”

Lord Hain referred to IRA proxy bomb victim Patsy Gillespie, who was killed after being forced to drive a 1,000lb bomb into the permanent army checkpoint in Coshquin, outside Londonderry, in October 1990.

He shouted a warning but while still in the driver’s seat the bomb detonated, killing Mr Gillespie and five soldiers.

“If this legislation as currently proposed is enacted who do you think will sleep easier in their beds – Patsy’s wife Kathleen or the people who turned her husband into a human bomb?” said Lord Hain.

“Could any of us look Kathleen in the eye and say, ‘I voted for a law that will offer succour and protection to the men who robbed you and your children of the love of your life?’

“I could not and I urge the government to think again before its bill is presented to Parliament.”

Lord Hain also revealed his own thinking on dealing with legacy had evolved since he became familiar with the work of the Operation Kenova, led by former Chief Constable Jon Boutcher.

The independent team is conducting an investigation into a range of activities surrounding a British agent inside the IRA, Stakeknife.

“In essence Kenova prioritises an information recovery process rather than a prosecutorial process but leaves open prosecutions if the evidence uncovered sustains those,” said Lord Hain.

“Victims and survivors will only be properly served through a criminal justice process that is European Court of Human Rights Article Two compliant.

“I urge the Secretary of State to change his proposals and follow a Kenova-type model or I predict his amnesty for some of the most terrible crimes will face certain defeat in the House of Lords.”