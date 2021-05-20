GPs breaking their backs to deal with tsunami of demand, MLAs told

GPs across Northern Ireland are “breaking their backs” trying to deal with 200,000 patient contacts every week, a leading doctors’ union has warned.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said the service had been stretched beyond its limits by a “tsunami of demand”.

It said a lack of resources was to blame for patients struggling to access GP surgeries.

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the BMA’s GP committee in Northern Ireland, also rejected suggestions that practices were closed for business.

He said criticism levelled at the profession was demoralising for an already exhausted and overstretched workforce.

“If you’ve gone through a day and you’ve dealt with 300 contacts and you’ve broken your back to deal with those 300 contacts and your 301st then complains and puts it on social media that their GP is closed and they’re not doing anything, that is just so hard to hear and so difficult to hear,” he added.

“But I come back to capacity. The solution for this has to be capacity. It’s about building a sustainable primary care environment.”

GP services were overhauled with the arrival of Covid-19 in a bid to reduce footfall into practices and prevent the spread of the virus.

Surgeries have been operating a phone-first telephone triage system, where patients ring in the morning to receive a call back from a GP who decides if they need to be seen in person.

Dr Stout appeared in front of the Stormont Health Committee on Thursday morning to address issues around access.

Committee chair and Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said he could provide hundreds of examples of patients who had experienced problems, but he focused on two cases in particular.

In the first, a 93-year-old woman who fell at home was unable to get through to her GP surgery. It was only when a relative went to the practice that she received a home visit.

In a second case, a mum-of-four was unable to get an appointment for her young son, who had a sore throat. She was instead advised to take her child to an accident and emergency department. After waiting hours to be seen, they were told he needed an antibiotic and that his case should have been dealt with by a GP.

“In that context, is the phone-first system working? And do you realise that with this level of concern, there is a problem?” asked Mr Gildernew.

Dr Stout replied: “One word probably sums up both, which is capacity. I think every single GP wants to be able to deal with those problems that need dealt with quickly as quickly as they possibly can. I mean, we are GPs. We’re here to help people.”

Dr Stout said the cases demonstrated that surgeries needed more phone lines and staff to deal with demand.

He told the committee the second example “fills me with fear” and “rings massive alarm bells” because it highlighted that some practices were reaching breaking point.

Dr Stout said GPs had been fielding a huge number of telephone queries about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly in relation to concerns about the AstraZeneca jab.

"Hence, it is no surprise whatsoever that it is difficult to get through on the phone and the capacity is limited,” he added.

“That can be replicated right across anything else that appears in the news and that appears as a scare.

"The first point of contact is your local GP. We really feel that and we just get inundated. That’s where it becomes impossible to manage.

“Practices are operating at 150% capacity. They are operating at a capacity way beyond what they can deal with.”