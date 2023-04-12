Graduate hails ‘crucial’ Biden message after role in Belfast address

Gabrielle Feenan speaks at Ulster University in Belfast, where US President Joe Biden delivered his keynote speech during his visit to the island of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA) — © Brian Lawless

The young graduate who introduced Joe Biden at Ulster University said that he had delivered a “crucial” message, after the US President spoke of the need to deliver on the promises of the Good Friday Agreement.

Gabrielle Feenan, a 23-year-old recent graduate and entrepreneur from Banbridge, was not born when the peace deal was signed in 1998.

Mr Biden’s visit to the island of Ireland coincides with the milestone of the 25th anniversary, with the President speaking about the need to ensure peace remains a “birthright” for every child in Northern Ireland.

She described the chance to introduce Mr Biden as a “incredible honour”.

It was, she said, a “big secret I had to keep from literally everybody”, adding that it was a “worthwhile secret”.

US President Joe Biden greets Gabrielle Feenan at Ulster University (Aaron Chown/PA) — © Aaron Chown

Ms Feenan, who graduated in 2021 after studying product design, said the president’s speech was “really inspiring and really positive to see all these things, of hope and prosperity for the future”.

“Whilst it has been great to see the successes of the last 25 years, I think that really strong message about looking forward to the next 25 years is crucial and important for our generation coming through,” she said.

She met the president and said he was “incredibly friendly” and “very genuine”.

She said: “I don’t know how to follow this one, but I am looking forward to seeing what opportunities come my way over the next 25 years I suppose and see where it takes me.”