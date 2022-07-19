Graeme McDowell is smart for taking the LIV Golf Saudi money, insists Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has told golfers not to hesitate and to “take the money” by signing up with the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Series.

The businessman turned politician is hosting LIV events at his own courses in New Jersey this month and Miami in October.

The 76-year-old took to his recently launched social media network — set up to rival Twitter which he was banned from — to urge players to abandon the “disloyal” PGA Tour.

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year,” he posted on Truth Social. “If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were.”

Graeme McDowell is among the cohort being praised as clever money makers.

David Feherty

Earlier this week it was reported that former Northern Ireland golf star turned NBC commentator David Feherty is rumoured to be joining LIV Golf as a broadcast analyst.

Trump’s endorsement comes less than two weeks after Mastercard put a pause on sponsorship deals with high profile players — including the Portrush man — citing “uncertainties” over their standing with the PGA Tour.

McDowell, who resigned his PGA card earlier this year, was grilled by golf fans online at the weekend after tweeting that slow play at The Open could have been cleared up with a shotgun start at St Andrews.

The former Ryder Cup star dismissed criticism to his reference to the LIV tournament — which sees 48 players tee off on different holes over three rounds to speed up the pace of play — as “idiotic”.

Mr Trump also congratulated the new Open champion, Cameron Smith, who is the latest top player poised to defect to the LIV series.

They are being lured by multi-million dollar contracts and huge prize money, bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

McDowell has been criticised by human rights watchdog Amnesty and the NUJ.