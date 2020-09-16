Graffiti attack on walls of Glenavy church hall by 'vandals and thugs' condemned

Graffiti was sprayed on the walls of St Aidan’s Church Hall

A graffiti attack on a church hall in Glenavy has been met with anger and condemnation.

It was reported on Tuesday that sometime overnight graffiti had been sprayed on St Aidan's Church Hall.

Alliance councillor David Honeyford said the graffiti has "no place in our society, particularly on the walls of a church hall".

He continued: "The reverend is a key member of the local team which has been supporting the community throughout the pandemic, and everyone will join me in condemning those behind this vandalism and the abuse of the church hall by thugs.

"I have spoken to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and asked them to remove the graffiti as soon as possible, and I urge anyone with information on this incident to contact police with it immediately."

Sinn Fein councillor Gary McCleave added his condemnation and said it was "wrong".

"There is no place for this type of activity in our society," he added. "Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesman said enquiries are continuing and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 440 of 15/09/20.

Earlier this year figures showed that on average crimes against places of worship take place here every two-and-a-half days.

There had been more than 400 recorded attacks at places of worship across Northern Ireland in the last three years.

In total, 445 crimes were recorded as criminal damage to religious buildings, churchyards or cemeteries across Northern Ireland's 11 policing districts, the figures showed.