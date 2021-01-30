Graffiti targeting Tanaiste Leo Varadkar being treated as hate crime

The graffiti in south Belfast has been roundly condemned by politicians

The threats were daubed on a wall of a shop at Drumart Square in the Belvoir Estate. The graffiti has since been painted over.

A PSNI spokesperson explained that the graffiti had been written on a wall in the area sometime between 6pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday.

First Minster Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have both spoken out against the warning to the Tanaiste to not cross the Irish border.

It is the latest of a number of daubings in Belfast amid anger among some at the Northern Ireland Protocol, with a raft of new checks on goods arriving at ports from Great Britain introduced at the start of 2021.

A recent piece of graffiti in east Belfast called for the resignation of Mrs Foster over the Irish Sea border.

Mrs Foster tweeted: "Violence or the threat of violence has no place in democracy. I condemn those behind this.

"The NI Protocol needs replaced but violence or its threat will not achieve the change Northern Ireland needs."

Ms O'Neill tweeted: "Shocked at the disgusting graffiti targeting Leo Varadkar which I condemn, as will the majority of people across the community.

"This is a hate crime motivated by prejudice. It's also criminal damage and anyone with information should contact police who must investigate."

The SDLP’s South Belfast MP Claire Hanna stated: “These vile words and views, all those intent on relighting sectarian and racist fires, also need to be tackled just as swiftly and completely.”

Sinn Fein’s West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added there was “no place in society for such threats and hatred”.

“It has now been removed but those responsible for this hate crime in the first place should be held to account,” he continued.

“Anyone with information on those responsible should forward that to the PSNI.”

Alliance Party leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long described it as “sick and offensive”, with “clearly racist overtones”.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken MLA said the graffiti was “appalling and unacceptable”.

“Many of us have had legitimate arguments with Leo Varadkar (I know I have had many) but this is an incitement that must be investigated and health with,” he wrote on Twitter.

Anyone with any information about the incident have been asked to call officers at Lisburn Road on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 450 30/01/21.

Reports can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.og