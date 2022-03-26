Graffiti threatening journalists appears in Belfast as councillors react to ‘difficult 24 hours’ in city

A sinister message to journalists sprayed on a wall in Bradbury Place in Belfast City Centre. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police are investigating after graffiti threatening journalists appeared in south Belfast.

The threat was painted on a temporary wall in the Bradbury Place area.

It has been condemned by local political representatives.

The PSNI said: “Police are aware of an incident of graffiti which appeared in the Bradbury Place area of south Belfast yesterday. Officers are currently following a positive line of enquiry.

“Anyone with any information or anyone who was in the area and noticed anything suspicious, and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with police enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2196 25/03/22.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

Alliance councillor Peter McReynolds said the threat was “completely vile and reprehensible”.

“Journalism is essential in a free and democratic society. Those that did this want the people of Northern Ireland living in fear and misinformation. They will not succeed,” he said.

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson said it was more unwelcome headlines for the city.

On Friday Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney had to leave a peace and reconciliation event in North Belfast after a security alert.

“Those who spray paint threats, hijack buses, or spout divisive platitudes to whip up tensions don't represent this city,” she said.

“An incredibly difficult 24 hours for some among us today. Thoughts are with them.”