Grand National delayed as animal rights supporters storm race track
The Grand National has been delayed after animal rights protesters have stormed Aintree racecourse.
The race was due to begin at 5.15pm but has now been delayed after around 15 protesters made it on to the track and tried to attach themselves to a fence.
The horses were taken back from the parade ring after a general announcement telling racegoers of the delay.
Coleraine-born jockey Jody McGarvey is set to take part with horse Cape Gentleman.
Ainetree confirmed the race had been delayed on social media writing it was suffering a “slight delay.”
More to follow.