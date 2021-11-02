Grand Opera House and Ballymena church on the shortlist for Heritage Angel Awards 2021

Belfast’s iconic Grand Opera House, St Macartan’s Church in Augher – along with a cottage in the Mournes – are among a list of 18 projects which have been shortlisted for prestigious heritage awards.

The buildings are listed for the Heritage Angel Awards – run by Ulster Architectural Heritage (UAH) – which aim to celebrate the unsung figures and places of local heritage.

The public can vote for a total of 18 projects over six categories, including best rescue of an historic building or place (under £1m), best craftsmanship or apprentice on a heritage repair project and best maintenance of a historic building or place.

Other entries are High Victorian mansion Danesfort, the home to the US Consulate, which was built in 1864 by Newry-born architect JW Barre, along with the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland and community group Friends of Shankill Graveyard.

Also in the running for Gracehill Moravian Church, Ballymena and Killymoon Castle, Cookstown and the listed Cushendun Old Church.

The Heritage Angel Awards NI are funded by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation, with additional support from the Department for Communities, the Construction Industry Training Board NI and Belfast City Council.

The final award category is for the best research, interpretation or recording of a historic building or place, which aims to recognises those who have helped people better understand and engage with an historic building or place.

David Johnston, chair of Ulster Architectural Heritage, said the organisation had been “truly overwhelmed with the quantity and quality of entries” in the fourth year of the Heritage Angel Awards.

"We are looking forward to celebrating these outstanding achievements for heritage with the people that make it happen,” he said.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Belfast City Hall on Tuesday, November 23 hosted by Wendy Austin, with a number of special guests, including Joe Mahon, Anne Marie McAleese and Tim McGarry.

This year’s award also includes the Heritage Arts Challenge, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Over the past few months, workshops have been held to develop the talents of both amateur and professional artists across the province and beyond in five fields: poetry, prose, song-writing, drawing and photography.

The winning entries will be showcased at the ceremony, and the awards will also feature performances by project mentor Brigid O’Neill and by Anthony Toner.

Meanwhile, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber said he was delighted his foundation was supporting the awards again.

“Protecting architectural heritage is a vital part of cultural life. Architecture is the most vulnerable art form and one that I have been passionate about all my life,” he explained.

"By raising awareness of the impact individuals can have, our aim is to inspire others to get involved and work together to save and protect Northern Ireland’s heritage for our future generations.”

UAH is now calling for members of the public to cast their vote for their choice from the shortlist online. Full details and films on each of the shortlisted nominees can be viewed at www.heritageangelawards-ni.org.uk.

Voting is open until midnight on Sunday, November 14.