Grandmother launches judicial review proceedings over ‘Belfast landfill stench’

A grandmother has launched High Court action over a stench allegedly coming from a landfill site in west Belfast.

Judicial review proceedings are being taken against public bodies in a bid to ensure the eradication of odours at the Mullaghglass facilities.

Lawyers said the situation had led to more than 100 complaints from those "plagued" by the smells.

They claim the relevant authorities have failed in their statutory duty to the residents affected.

The challenge is directed against both the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Noeleen McAleenon, one of those living in the area, is behind the legal action.

She said: "My neighbours and I have been suffering this odour and its effects for far too long now.

"The odour is so strong it keeps me up at night. I have not been able to have my grandkids come to visit me for months now because of this odour."

Mrs McAleenon has instructed Phoenix Law over the alleged failure to properly stop the emissions.

A representative of the firm, Harry Robinson, said: "These issues are causing considerable harm to local residents and the wider environment at large.

"Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have informed us of their reasons for not issuing an abatement notice in response to the nuisance odour per their statutory duty.

"By failing to take the action necessary to eradicate the odour in question, these public authorities are allowing the considerable harm to the local community and the wider environment to continue."

Explaining the reason for seeking to have the court step in, Mr Robinson added: "In the 21st Century it is inexcusable to allow such an attack on the environment to continue without intervention."