Grandson unveils tribute to late journalist Jimmy Walker in Belfast’s Reporter bar

Henry Wormell next to a photograph of grandfather Jimmy Walker in The Reporter bar in Belfast

The grandson of the renowned sports journalist Jimmy Walker has paid tribute to his late grandfather in a new bar in the centre of Belfast.

A photograph of Jimmy is displayed at The Reporter on Union Street, where his grandson Henry Wormell is the manager. The 23-year-old said along with his grandfather, the name of the bar settled upon by owner Mark Hasson was inspired by Belfast newspapers.

Mr Wormell had a close relationship with his grandfather, who died in December 2015 at the age of 78 after retiring as deputy sports editor of the Belfast Telegraph in 1994.

Mr Wormell at one stage considered going into journalism like his grandfather after helping him with pieces he wrote after retirement. Instead, he chose the bar trade.

“We used to go to all the motorbike and horse races together, he took me to the shop every day.

“We used to hang out all the time and he always had stories for me and made me laugh,” he said.

Jimmy would have liked the idea of the new bar, which opened last Friday and had a busy first weekend.

“He loved Irish whiskey and loved a pint of something dark,” said Mr Wormell.

“He would have gotten a great buzz from the bar.”