‘Graphic and homophobic’ anti-abortion leaflets condemned after delivery to MLA’s office

A leaflet campaign by an anti-abortion group has seen graphic material delivered to the office of an SDLP MLA.

The leaflet from the group Abolish Abortion NI was delivered to the office of Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone in Cookstown.

The group describes themselves as "Bible Believing Christians" who wish to "bring a full and absolute end to abortion in our country".

The SDLP said the leaflet is "graphic and homophobic" in its messaging and said it could negatively impact those who unexpectedly receive them.

Abolish Abortion NI disputed the claim of homophobia and challenged the SDLP over their description of the imagery in the material.

SDLP councillor Kerri Martin, also based in Cookstown said she respects the right of others to hold their own views on the issue. But she said it was "extremely distressing" to receive a leaflet of that nature at their constituency office "given the graphic material contained within it".

“Abortion is a very sensitive issue and I’m deeply concerned about the impact these leaflets could have on those who unexpectedly receive them, particularly women. We know from experience how traumatising these images can be, especially to those who have previously lost children or struggled to have a child of their own," she said.

“These leaflets also contained homophobic hate speech and were delivered shortly after the successful Mid Ulster Pride event at the weekend which I and Councillor Malachy Quinn attended. There is no place for this kind of language in our society and any attack on our LGBT+ community should be condemned.

"The attempt to conflate these issues is disturbing and I would urge those behind these leaflets to cease this kind of behaviour and advocate their position without attacking or distressing anyone else.”

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Abolish Abortion NI group disputed the claims of homophobia.

"There is nothing homophobic about highlighting the hypocrisy of calling for 'freedom' and 'rights' of one person group (LGBT people) while ignoring, or actively participating in, the stripping of human rights from another person group (the pre-born),” they said.

"For hundreds of years imagery has been used to highlight injustice and oppression and has played a pivotal role in bringing about the demise of this oppression.

“Abortion is a violent act carried out against an innocent human being. That is why the images are distressing. It must, however, be remembered that for a person to see that image, a child has to be that image.

"If the SDLP feel angry about these images they should direct that anger to ending the oppression that created them in the first place."