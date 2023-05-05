Graves damaged in NI cemetery as council urged to ‘do more’

A man whose family’s graves have been decimated in Co Down, has called on Belfast City Council to “do more” to fix the recent spates of cemetery vandalism and theft.

Tom has lived in Canada for over 50 years, but his parents, grandparents and two aunts are all buried in the same plot at Dundonald Cemetery.

He recently employed the help of Newtownards man, Maurice Patton, to help keep the graves tidy ahead of Tom’s trip home to Northern Ireland in September.

Upon visiting the site shortly after Easter, Maurice realised that intricate metal railings around the graves had been stolen and the area was left damaged. He estimated that the same had happened to between 20 and 30 other nearby plots.

"It was very distressing to find this had happened,” Maurice told the BBC’s Nolan Show on Friday morning.

"One of the things I can’t understand, is why have the council not reported this theft to the media? This happened on April 13.

"It’s going to be very, very distressing for relatives who arrive to the graveyard and find the graves vandalised like this.”

He also noted that there are security cameras nearby and said it would be ‘interesting’ to see what those recordings have captured.

Tom added that the news is “devastating”, and said he is in “disbelief and shock that someone could stoop so low”.

“How can people do that? If I hadn’t contacted Maurice, I would’ve come home in September and seen that,” he said.

"These people would steal your granny’s purse, they would probably steal their own granny’s purse.

"It makes me mad that I’m not there to do something… to go to the council and knock on doors.”

Maurice has since emailed Belfast City Council about the local damage, and said he received a reply stating that the council is “regretfully aware” of the incident.

While a spokesperson apologised, he believes that they “really should be doing more”.

"There are a lot of other graves up there that have been vandalised; they should be getting out there and telling those people,” he continued.

Tom concluded that he believes the onus is more on the council than the police to resolve the issue properly.

"The police are busy… This is petty crime. I would like the council to at least own up that there is a problem and that they’re going to try and fix it. They should do more,” he said.

The PSNI and Belfast City Council have both been contacted for a response.