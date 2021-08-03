Great escapes ...where our politicians are going for a staycation

From Portrush to Dublin, and Benone to Connemara, seven of our politicians tell us where they chose to staycation this year

With no sign that booking a holiday abroad is getting any easier, many face a dilemma around whether to opt for somewhere closer to home or face the challenges of the traffic light system, PCR tests and long queues at airports to catch some rays — and our local politicians are no different. Gillian Halliday, Andrew Madden and Eimear McGovern find out where some are heading for relaxation and escapism this year.