Great tail to tell: NI set to host the World Sheepdog Trials for the first time ever

At the launch of the 2023 World Sheepdog Trials, which will be held from the 13th Ð 16th September at Gill Hall Estate are: John McCullough, Chairman of the local organising committee; Isabel Branch, CEO of the International Sheep Dog Society and venue host, James Porter, co-owner of Gill Hall Estate with current Irish National Champion sheepdog handler, Peter Morgan with his dog, Mosse

Northern Ireland is expected to welcome around 50,000 spectators as it hosts the World Sheepdog Trials for the first time next year.

The Gill Hall Estate in Dromore, Co Down, was announced as the host of the world famous event yesterday.

Taking place from September 13 to 16, 2023, 240 competitors from over 30 countries will descend on the 500-acre estate, all hoping to be named as ‘top dog’ with a world champion announced at the end of the four-day event.

Organised by the International Sheep Dog Society, the World Sheepdog Trials is the Olympics of the sheepdog world — taking place every three years.

In 2020, the world trials were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, therefore the reigning world champions from the 2017 event, which took place in Hoogwoud, the Netherlands, are Norwegian team handler Jaran Knive, and his sheepdog, Gin.

Commenting on the announcement of the venue for the World Sheepdog Trials 2023, Isabel Branch, CEO of the International Sheep Dog Society said Gill Hall Farm is “an incredible venue”, with rolling hills and expansive fields that offer the perfect conditions for world-class trials and spectator viewing.

The 240 global competitors who will take part in the 2023 World Sheepdog Trials will be at the top of their game.

Over the next 14 months, competing nations will select their competitors and teams to go forward to represent the nation.

The current Irish National Champion is handler Peter Morgan with his dog, Mosse, from Castlewellan, who will be vying to retain their title at the Irish National Trials which are taking place next month in Carnlough.

“We are so delighted that Northern Ireland will, for the first time, be the host for the 2023 World Sheepdog Trials,” adds John McCullough, chairman of the local organising committee and former Irish President of the International Sheep Dog Society.

With 50,000 visitors anticipated, it’s predicted that the World Sheepdog Trials 2023 will deliver a significant economic benefit to businesses across Northern Ireland, with many visitors within the sheepdog community already booking extended trips.

Venue host, James Porter, co-owner of Gill Hall Estate said: “It’s a true privilege to have Gill Hall Estate named as the venue for the World Sheepdog Trials 2023. My father and I are honoured to be hosting such a prestigious event at our Estate and we’re hopeful that the ripple effect of the four-day event will extend well beyond the World Sheepdog Trials, benefiting local businesses and accommodation providers across the week and showcasing the incredible sights of Northern Ireland to visitors from across the globe.”