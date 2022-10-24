‘Greatest privilege of my life’: Rishi Sunak speaks after becoming Conservative leader and the next Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak has said it is the “greatest privilege” of his life to serve as leader of the Conservative Party in his first statement since Tory MPs selected him to become the next Prime Minister.

Chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady made the announcement on Monday that Mr Sunak will be elected leader following Liz Truss’ resignation on Thursday after just 44 days in power.

Mr Sunak opened his remarks by paying his respects to his predecessor saying Ms Truss led with “dignity and grace through a time of great change and under exceptionally difficult circumstances, both at home and abroad.”

“I am humbled and honoured to have the support of my parliamentary colleagues and to be elected as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party” he said.

"It is the greatest privilege of my life, to be able to serve the party I love, and give back to the country I owe so much to."

He added: “The United Kingdom is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my upmost priority to bring our party and country together because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren.

“I pledge I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in and day out to deliver for the British people.”

Mr Sunak won the support of Conservative MPs to succeed Ms Truss and will enter Downing Street less than two months after he lost the last race.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson, who preceded Ms Truss, had planned on running for Downing Street again but pulled out on Sunday night.

The former chancellor will be the UK's first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage, and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.

Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt bowed out of the race as she failed to get the 100 nominations from Tory MPs required by the 2pm deadline.

Taking to social media, Ms Truss said her replacement has her “full support".

“Congratulations Rishi Sunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister,” she said.

King Charles will travel to London on Monday afternoon, as previously planned, from the private royal estate of Sandringham, it is understood.

But it appears unlikely the King will host audiences at Buckingham Palace to accept the resignation of Ms Truss and appoint Mr Sunak.

Announcing her withdrawal from the Tory leadership contest, Ms Mordaunt said she will give Mr Sunak her "full support".

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt speaking at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday October 2, 2022.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she said: "Our party is our membership. Whether we are elected representatives, activists, fundraisers or supporters. We all have a stake in who our leader is.

"These are unprecedented times. Despite the compressed timetable for the leadership contest, it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today. They have taken this decision in good faith for the good of the country.

"Members should know that this proposition has been fairly and thoroughly tested by the agreed 1922 process.

"As a result, we have now chosen our next Prime Minister. This decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support.

"I am proud of the campaign we ran and grateful to all those, across all sides of our party, who gave me their backing.

"We all owe it to the country, to each other and to Rishi to unite and work together for the good of the nation. There is much work to be done."

Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry has now called for an end to the infighting which has split the party in recent months.

"I'd like to congratulate Rishi Sunak on becoming the new leader of our party,” he said.

"Now is the time for the whole party to come together and unite four-square behind Rishi, as he gets on with the vital work of tackling the challenges we face as a country.

"The time for internal debates is well and truly over, and led by Rishi Sunak, I know we can and will deliver on the priorities of the British people."

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who originally backed Mr Johnson, said the party needs to unite around Mr Sunak.

Mr Cleverly, who switched to Mr Sunak after Mr Johnson pulled out, told Sky News: "We have absolutely got to focus on the needs of the British people.

"That means uniting round the prime minister. We don't have the luxury of argument and division. We have to focus on delivery for the British people."

He said he believed Mr Sunak would appoint a cabinet drawing on all wings of the party.

"We have got incredible talent in the parliamentary party. We have got to have the first XV on the pitch. I know that Rishi understands that," he said.