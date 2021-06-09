Green light: Final phase of fire service training centre approved

Investment: An artist’s impression of the new NIFRS Learning and Development Centre outside Cookstown

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has welcomed planning approval from Mid-Ulster Council for the final phase of its Learning and Development Centre (LDC) outside Cookstown.

The £42.2 million investment is a Northern Ireland Executive flagship project and represents the largest capital build ever undertaken by the NIFRS.

Plans for phase two include the building of a driving and road traffic collision training area, a training environment for collapsed buildings and below-ground rescue, a floodwater facility and a ‘call out village’ which will include a bungalow, a semi-detached dwelling and a detached dwelling.

These will provide firefighters with complex training experiences and will complement the existing Tactical Firefighting Facility on the site which opened in September 2019.

Chief fire and rescue officer Michael Graham said: “This is animportant milestone in this ambitious project, representing a huge investment, not just in our employees but in the safety of everyone in Northern Ireland.

"It has been achieved through years of planning and hard work by many people. This approval brings us a step closer to delivering the world-class training facilities our firefighters deserve.”

Construction is scheduled to begin next year and to be completed in 2024.