Green light for controversial Orange arch in Glengormley

Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd is the new Department for Infrastructure minister.

Loyalists have welcomed permission being granted to erect a controversial Orange arch across the main street in Glengormley.

Carnmoney District LOL 25 had applied to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to erect the arch on the Antrim Road.

The Orange arch has spanned the road for nearly three months during the summer since 1983 and is due to be erected in time for a ‘mini-Twelfth’ march next Tuesday.

Many believed that this year’s application could have been denied due to the fact that Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd is the new DfI minister.

Today’s decision from the DfI has been welcomed by several community groups.

Writing on social media, Pride of the Hill Carnmoney said: “It’s great to see common sense prevailing. So very ironic that those who cry so much about shared space and a shared future are hell bent on demonising one community over their own.”

The Sons of Kai flute band had previously suggested ‘flooding’ Glengormley with flags on Tuesday if the application was subsequently denied.

The band had also threatened to protest outside Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly’s office on the Antrim Road, as well as extending an open invitation for all bands and Orange Lodge members to attend their upcoming mini-Twelfth event.

Following today’s decision, the flute band added: “We hope to see you all next Tuesday night and to not hear future controversies surrounding the traditional arch in Glengormley.”

Meanwhile, the Parades Commission has placed a number of conditions on the June 21 march.

The determination notes that the notified number of participants is 350, with five bands, two Lambeg drums and an unknown number of supporters.

It sets off from Glenvarna Drive at 8.05pm, and plans to stop for up to 10 minutes at the arch before continuing along the notified route and dispersing at 10pm.

Glengormley is an increasingly mixed area, and the Commission said Church Way and Church Crescent represented “the sensitive stretch of the route” where “some residents find it intimidating and object to the parade taking place”.

However, the Commission said it understood appropriate marshalling would be in place and the event would be promoted as ‘no alcohol’.