Green Party councillor Brian Smyth issues apology over past 'crass tweets’

A Green Party Belfast councillor has apologised for “crass tweets I've made in the past”, after his leader Clare Bailey was challenged over previous social media comments by the representative.

Ms Bailey was speaking on the BBC Nolan Show on Tuesday morning about Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie, following the emergence of a raft of historical posts on his Twitter account.

In his apology, Mr Smyth said he was “very much part of the male toxicity that exists” and claimed to have “learnt and grown in the following years”.

During the exchange with presenter Stephen Nolan, Ms Bailey was asked about comments posted by her Lisnasharragh colleague Brian Smyth.

Referencing a tweet from May 16, 2013, Mr Nolan read out the post attributed to Mr Smyth which said: “The girl from Israel on Eurovision has impressive cleavage. I think that is the selling point as the song is crap.”

When challenged on the show, Ms Bailey explained Councillor Smyth has had a “very feisty past on Twitter” but admitted the comment was “horrible, absolutely horrible”.

She said those within the Green Party are regularly told to “watch their social media” and said she would “discipline Brian very regularly”.

In another tweet Mr Nolan read out from August 14, 2012, Mr Smyth referred to someone in Sheffield, before using the phrase “old whore”.

When asked about this tweet, Ms Bailey said it was “awful language” and said she would be “more than happy to go back to Brian and have those conversations”.

“I think what you will find if you ever speak to Brian, is it is not targeting single individual groups of people. There is a very political context of what most of Brian puts out as well,” Ms Bailey told the Nolan Show.

“Before he was in this party I had no authority over his tweets. I am telling you now, I absolutely do have regular conversations.

“We in the Green Party have had training. What we have done in the party is we do have that regular awareness and we do watch what comes out from all our reps.

“He [Brian Smyth] comes from a very different place from Doug Beattie. He works with everybody. I don’t think there is a comparison.”

Mr Smyth took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to issue his own apology.

“I'll hold my hand up here and fully acknowledge and apologise for crass tweets I've made in the past,” he wrote.

“I was very much part of the male toxicity that exists, but hope I've learnt and grown in the following years.”