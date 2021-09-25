Green Party councillor calls for Lisburn to go car free for a day

A Green Party councillor has called for Lisburn to be the first city in Northern Ireland to adopt and celebrate ‘World Car Free Day’.

The event, which takes place in September, is celebrated across the world each year.

Castlereagh South member Simon Lee is urging Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to take part next year.

Mr Lee said the council should now start discussions with other agencies to make the call possible for 2022.

World Car Free Day encourages motorists to give up their cars for a day and use other modes of transport, while also celebrating in organised events in city centres. It is held on September 22 each year.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Lee said: “The idea is that when you clear streets from traffic it allows people to not only use this space more creatively, but reimagine what public space could look like, and new ways it can be enjoyed.

“This often takes the form of cycling and other leisure activities, but could also be an opportunity for more festive outdoor activities like music or dining.

“Car-free days are also a significant opportunity for cities to realise how much pollution affects our daily lives. Vehicle emissions are particularly problematic as one of the main sources of outdoor air pollution, particularly in urban environments.

“Ambient air pollution alone causes millions of deaths each year, according to the World Health Organization. Of particular concern is the fact that transport is one of the fastest growing sources of fossil-fuel CO2 emissions, and therefore one of the largest contributors to climate change.”

Mr Lee said that while UK cities have taken part in World Car Free Day, to date no towns or cities in Northern Ireland have.

He questioned why this was the case.

“Part of the reason may be that councils in NI would probably not be able to deliver this kind of event themselves,” he added.

“However, I do believe that councils could start the process of working in partnership with other agencies to work towards making this possible.

“I believe this could work in urban centres in places like Belfast, Derry and Lisburn. Lisburn and Castlereagh City council are already committed to delivering a Ciclovia event when possible as we emerge from the Covid emergency measures.

“For me, perhaps this is a good time to explore the possibility of Lisburn being a host city for Car Free Day. We have seen an incredible increase in demand for active travel infrastructure in recent years.

“Critics often say that there isn’t high enough demand to justify the expenditure needed.

“A car free day would be a wonderful opportunity to experience active travel for those who don’t feel safe cycling on roads with the current lack of segregated cycle lanes, and other measures.

“I believe Lisburn has incredible potential as an active travel hub, and I hope we can see this happen in the near future.”