Green Party's Agnew stepping down as MLA to take on new role

Former Green Party leader Steven Agnew is standing down as an MLA.

Mr Agnew, who has represented the North Down constituency at Stormont since 2011, will take up a new role in the renewables industry sector next month.

He was leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland from 2011 to 2018, overseeing a fourfold increase in membership.

At Stormont he introduced a law requiring children's authorities to work more effectively together, the Children's Services Co-operation Act.

Mr Agnew said: "I'm looking forward to new challenges ahead and I'll leave Parliament Buildings with great memories and in the knowledge that I've made a positive difference.

"The party will announce a new MLA for North Down in the coming weeks. I know my successor will be a committed public servant and do everything possible to take on the political and environmental challenges ahead."

Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey said: "Steven has served the people of North Down well over the past eight years ... his record speaks for itself and we wish him every success."

Mr Agnew is taking up a new post as head of the Northern Ireland Renewables Industry Group (NIRIG).

He added: "NI is leading the way on renewable energy generation and we can do even more in the years ahead. I'm looking forward to the challenge of securing further green growth, jobs and investment - as well as low-cost electricity for consumers."

NIRIG chair Rachel Anderson said: "During his time as an MLA, Steven has been a passionate champion of renewables. I know he will be a strong advocate for NIRIG as we strive to achieve a low carbon, high growth economy in NI."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood added: "Steven Agnew is one of the most genuine and well-motivated people in public life."