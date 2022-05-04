Green Pastures: Charity watchdog opens investigation into management at Ballymena church

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 21/9/2017: Jeff Wright, the Lead Pastor at the Green Pastures Church in Ballymena, Co Antrim. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Northern Ireland’s charity watchdog has started an investigation into the management of the Green Pastures Church in Ballymena after it said a “concern” had been raised.

It comes after reports that long-standing church founder and leader, Pastor Jeff Wright, stood down at the weekend with the ‘superchurch’ embroiled in an internal row.

Last week eight senior members of the church’s executive committee resigned.

In an e-mail seen by the Belfast Telegraph the members said: “It is our understanding that the lead pastor has formally informed the board and spiritual oversight that he intends to disregard the process they put in place and that he will be returning to his duties tomorrow (Tuesday, April 26).

“In good conscience we can no longer sustain, endorse or prolong this situation.

“It is therefore with the heaviest and most sorrowful of hearts that each of us intend to tender our resignations to the board from our duties and employment with Green Pastures Church.”

Following that, Pastor Wright is understood to have told the congregation on Sunday of his intention to step aside.

The Charity Commission said last week that the church “recently made it aware of some internal governance issues”.

“The Commission is monitoring the situation and engaging with the charity but an investigation has not been opened at this time,” it said at the time.

But the situation has advanced and the Commission has now confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

“The Commission is continuing to work with the charity and can confirm that a concern about the charity, Green Pastures, The People’s Church (NIC101855), has been opened.

“No further comment will be provided while the investigation is ongoing.”

The church has long had ties to Wrightbus, a company of which Jeff Wright was formerly a director.

It was originally formed in 2007, at premises next to the Wrightbus Factory near Galgorm before purchasing land on the outskirts of Ballymena in 2012.

A 97-acre plot of land, which was once valued at £75m, was sold to the church for a reported £4m where work began on said it intended to developing a new church and village complex.

In 2019, when Wrightbus went into administration, it emerged that the church had been given £15m by the business over a six-year period.

Neither the church nor Pastor Wright have been available for comment.