Greens call for independent environmental agency in NI after Poots announces English office to extend its remit to Northern Ireland

The Green Party has called for an independent Environmental Protection Agency in Northern Ireland, following the Agriculture Minister’s announcement that England’s Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) will have its remit extended to include NI.

On Monday, Edwin Poots, who is both the minister for agriculture and the environment, revealed further legislative provisions for NI in relation to the UK Environment Act for Northern Ireland.

He said key elements will include statutory duties on his department to publish an Environmental Improvement Plan (EIP), issue a policy statement on environmental principles, and the ability of the OEP to carry out duties in NI.

The latter is what Greens leader Claire Bailey said she is particularly concerned about.

“It remains to be seen how the OEP will function in Northern Ireland and how effective it will be,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

The OEP was legally established in November 2021 and is intended to operate as an independent environmental oversight body across England and Northern Ireland, a role previously undertaken by the European Commission.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said the new body’s purpose is to hold public authorities to account for the proper implementation of environmental law.

Its Northern Ireland functions further involve scrutinising environmental improvement plans and environmental law, advising departments on environmental law, and enforcing against failures to comply with environmental law.

Ms Bailey continued: “Since Brexit, Northern Ireland has been left without the oversight of the European Commission. While the OEP does not replace all the functions that the European Commission previously held, such as the power to levy fines, it does have a key oversight role, and oversight of Northern Ireland's environmental performance is long overdue.

“We have a no Environment Strategy, no Waste Strategy and no Ammonia Strategy,” added the south Belfast MLA.

“We have no Clean Air Strategy, despite Northern Ireland’s dirty air causing hundreds of early deaths a year here. Northern Ireland is the twelfth worst region in the world for biodiversity loss, and all our waterways fail to meet basic good standards. We need an independent Environmental Protection Agency for Northern Ireland.

“Minister Poots is overseeing a public health and environmental crisis. His department and the NI Environment Agency have serious questions to answer on how pollution in Northern Ireland has been allowed to get this bad.

“Northern Ireland urgently needs its own Environment Act that reflects our unique environmental and geographical context, including legal duties on Departments to achieve targets. The overarching target should, of course, be net-zero, and we should not hide behind split targets. When we get that right, we can begin to build a sustainable future for all.”

Mr Poot and his department have been further contacted for a response to Ms Bailey’s comments, but speaking previously to the Belfast Telegraph, the minister had said he has taken steps to limit the impact of agriculture on the environment.

He cited the introduction of low emissions slurry spreading equipment which will reduce ammonia releases by some 25%. And funding for soil analysis to determine the nutrient content of soil, allowing farmers to only apply the nutrient content needed.

The new DUP south Belfast Assembly candidate accepted that legislation is slow to move through Stormont, but maintained that his department has introduced a lot of strategies and action plans which will have a considerable benefit to the environment.

On the issue of air pollution and its impact on public health, Mr Poots would have liked to deliver a clear air strategy for Northern Ireland during this Assembly mandate. A series of recommendations await the next DAERA minister.

Announcing the new legal framework on Monday, Mr Poots had said: “These measures will not only enhance existing environmental protections but will create mechanisms that will benefit future generations through a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Northern Ireland.

“Protecting and enhancing our environment is a priority for my Department and I am pleased to introduce these new provisions to further safeguard our planet. It is vital that Northern Ireland continues to play its part in the wider environment and climate change agendas and these provisions will enable us to do so. The independent advice from the OEP is very welcome to ensure good environmental governance.”

Dame Glenys Stacey, chair of the OEP said: “This is another significant step for environmental improvement and protection, and a welcome new responsibility for the OEP.

“We look forward to getting on with the job and are confident we can make a positive difference for Northern Ireland’s environment and its people.”