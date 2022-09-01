Greenvale Hotel: Decision expected on charges over Cookstown disco deaths

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) is set to reveal if anyone will face charges over a fatal crush outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown three years ago.

Lauren Bullock (17), Morgan Barnard (17), and Connor Currie (16), died as hundreds of people queued at the doors of a disco on March 17, 2019.

Their families will first be informed of any decisions by the PPS before they are made public after they deliberated over evidence contained in two files submitted in the past two years.

The files of evidence are reported to cover 16 people, including five police officers.

The first contains details of a criminal investigation conducted by the PSNI after police said they took 1,300 witness statements and specially-trained officers interviewed more than 140 young people.

The second file deals with an investigation by the police ombudsman into the conduct of several officers, including the first to arrive at the hotel.

Justice Minister Naomi Long last year ruled out an inquiry into the tragedy. She said she believed it could prejudice any criminal proceedings.