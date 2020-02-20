Greenvale Hotel to close on St Patrick's teen death tragedy anniversary
The Greenvale Hotel, where three teenagers died in a St Patrick's night crush, is to close to mark the first anniversary of the deaths.
Morgan Barnard (17), Lauren Bullock (17) and Connor Currie (16) died as hundreds of young people queued to get into the hotel in Cookstown on March 17 last year.
The Irish News reports the hotel will close its doors at 5pm on St Patrick's Day as a mark of respect for the three teenagers and their families.
Hotel owner Michael McElhatton and a 40-year-old man, understood to be a member of the hotel's door staff, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter last March before both they were later released on bail.
Mr McElhatton was questioned again over three days in June last year before being freed pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
The PSNI said eight other men have been interviewed under caution.
Seven of these have been reported to the Public Prosecution Service.
The Police Ombudsman is also investigating the actions of seven PSNI officers on the night the teenagers died.
Five officers are being investigated for the criminal offence of misconduct in public office while two other officers are being investigated in relation to potential disciplinary matters.
Former chief constable George Hamilton referred the PSNI to the ombudsman after it was revealed four police officers withdrew from the scene without intervening.