Greenvale Hotel tragedy: Young St Patrick’s Day disco victims are remembered three years on

Morgan Barnard who lost his life in 2019. Credit: St. Patrick's Academy Dungannon

Connor Currie who lost his life in 2019. Credit: Justin Kernoghan

Lauren Bullock who lost her life in 2019. Credit: Justin Kernoghan

Three teenagers who were tragically killed in a crush outside a St Patrick’s Day disco have been remembered three years on.

Lauren Bullock (17), Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16) died as hundreds queued outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on March 17, 2019.

This week, Morgan’s father James Bradley said the family has been “kept in the dark” about what happened.

His comments came as Justice Minister Naomi Long stood over an earlier decision not to hold a public inquiry.

Mrs Long believes an inquiry could prejudice any criminal proceedings.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) is currently examining evidence gathered in two separate inquiries and has yet to decide if anyone should be charged, including police officers who attended the scene.

Flowers outside the Greenvale Hotel yesterday

Calls for a public inquiry were first made last year amid concerns that lessons have not been learned.

Initially supported by the Police Ombudsman, they were recently backed by the Police Federation.

Mrs Long has been reconsidering an initial decision not to hold a public inquiry, and while “deeply aware of the pain and anguish of the families”, in a statement her department said she still felt “it would not currently be appropriate” ahead of decisions by the PPS.

She said the matter would be reviewed in September and any decision to hold a public inquiry required Executive approval.

A PSNI officer investigated by the Police Ombudsman as part of its probe into the Greenvale Hotel tragedy has faced a “disciplinary sanction”.

The officer was one of two investigated by Marie Anderson’s officials in relation to potential misconduct.

A spokesman for the Police Ombudsman has said disciplinary recommendations were made in relation to one officer.

Meanwhile, funds raised by the family of Lauren Bullock have been used to build two new primary school classrooms in Tanzania.

Derry charity Children in Crossfire shared images of the classrooms they have built at Mapinduzi Primary School in Tanzania’s Dodoma region, because of money raised in Lauren’s memory.

The Donaghmore native’s family said she was a passionate advocate for children’s rights and was inspired by a speech given by Children in Crossfire’s executive director, Richard Moore.