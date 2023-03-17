Greenvale tragedy: Teen victims of St Patrick’s Day crush remembered four years on

Tributes have poured in on Friday for three young people that passed away while waiting for entry to a teenage disco in Co Tyrone on March 17, 2019.

Lauren Bullock (17), Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16) died as hundreds lined up outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on that St Patrick’s night.

Two men, aged 55 and 43, are each to be charged with three counts of gross negligence manslaughter – one charge for each of the deaths, the PPS revealed last September.

One of the men is understood to be Michael McElhatton, the owner of the hotel.

Police previously reported that 619 people were in the queue and car park at the Tyrone venue that evening.

Gerry Cunningham is the lead singer of More Power To Your Elbow, an eight-piece band from the Mid-Ulster area.

In 2021, he released a song dedicated to one of the victims, Connor, at the request of the Edendork boy’s family.

On Thursday, Gerry re-issued the song to his social media and dedicated it to all three of the children.

"St Patrick’s day for many of us is a time for celebration. A time to celebrate our identity our culture and language, music and all those areas that makes us who we are,” he said.

"As a nation we are generally at ease with ourselves and comfortable with our identity and what we represent. It is indeed a great time to be Irish.

“However on the 17th March 2019 a tragedy unfolded in the Tyrone town of Cookstown on the very day that we as Irish people long for. Hundreds, maybe thousands of young boys and girls had gathered at the Greenvale hotel to celebrate in their own way our national saint.

“Whatever happened and whoever was to blame, the fact remains that three young teenagers lost their life needlessly and their families’ lives changed forever. Hopefully they will find the proper justice and those responsible face the full rigors of the law. When your young loved ones go for a night out the only thing you pray for is that they return home safely.

“For Connor Currie, Lauren Bullock and Morgan Bernard, they didn’t come home. They lost their lives in the ensuing crush at the Greenvale hotel.

"So, when you’re having your pint tomorrow or celebrating in whatever way you choose, spare a thought or even a wee prayer for those families that forever will be suffering particularly at this time. I’m sure they’d appreciate it. God bless you.

“I was honoured to be asked by the Currie family to write a song in memory of Connor. I dedicate to all the families who suffered on that terrible night four years ago.”

Independent councillor for the Mid Ulster area, Barry Monteith added: “Four years, three lives gone. Connor, Lauren and Morgan - you, your families and your friends are in all our thoughts today.”

Morgan Barnard and Connor Currie were both pupils of St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon, while Lauren Bullock attended its neighbouring school, St Patrick’s College.

At the time, the Academy described Morgan as an “ambitious, charismatic young person with an abundance of potential studying maths, digital technology, business studies and his absolute passion, Irish”.

From the Springdale area of Dungannon, he had an older brother and three young sisters, and had filled out his driving application form just weeks before he died, but never got the chance to post it.

Connor Currie, one of four sons, was a keen Gaelic footballer. His club, Edendork GAC said he was "much loved and highly thought of". His school also described him as “a kind-hearted, loyal friend”.

The family of Donaghmore native, Lauren Bullock, has said she “cared very deeply about children”, and last year, two new primary school classrooms in Tanzania were built and named in honour of Lauren, using funds raised by her family for the Derry-based charity, Children in Crossfire.