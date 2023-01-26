Greenway planning application set to be withdrawn amid council row in Co Down

Council need to 'think again' over plan for Bangor costal path

Controversial plans to upgrade a coastal greenway route linking Holywood and Donaghadee are set to be shelved following a public backlash against the local authority behind the proposals.

Independent Ards and North Down councillor Ray McKimm has submitted a proposal for the current greenway planning application to be withdrawn to allow for significant changes to be made.

It will be debated at a full council meeting in Bangor this evening.

“What I am proposing is that we withdraw the application to incorporate changes that the public clearly want,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Due to the radical nature of the changes, tweaking the existing application is not an option.

“The democratic process must be followed and it’s important that people know that they have been heard.”

Mr McKimm is confident that his proposal will be agreed, despite a question mark over what way the Alliance representatives will vote.

“The DUP’s preference is to pause the project, but I believe they will support my motion.

“The Ulster Unionist Party and the Green Party have also indicated support.

“Alliance were totally in favour of the project going ahead before a raucous meeting in Donaghadee and then they suddenly had a road to Damascus conversion.

“But my understanding is that they will still oppose the motion as they would prefer to bring their own, but I believe it can pass even without support from the 10 Alliance councillors.”

The DUP and Alliance have called for the project to be reconsidered.

Both parties have 23 of the 40 seats on the council.

Yesterday, the Alliance Party joined calls for the planning application to be withdrawn and accused the local authority of badly handling the consultation process.

The live application seeks to incorporate new 3m and 4m wide asphalt paths to the North Down Coastal Path and expand existing routes now look set to be withdrawn.

DUP Assembly member Stephen Dunne took to social media to urge the council to rethink.

“The North Down Coastal Path is a wonderful local amenity enjoyed by thousands all year round,” he tweeted.

“Its uniqueness must be preserved.

“Council needs to think again and get a new way forward.”

Plans for the new 20-mile greenway have divided opinion among local residents, however almost £300,000 has already been spent on the project to date.

Supporters argue the project would enhance the health and wellbeing of the area while attracting more visitors.

But opponents have expressed fears about the environmental impact, the increased risk of anti-social behaviour and the anticipated increase in the number of cyclists.

An inspection of the proposed new new stretch of greenway from Kinnegar to Donaghadee has already been carried out, but no decision has been made on the application submitted in June 2020.

A public meeting is scheduled to take place in Holywood next week.

The council is scrambling to find a bigger venue after around 150 were turned away from a meeting in Bangor earlier this week because it was full to capacity.